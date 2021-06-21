Familiar haze: Wildfire smoke once again impacting Central Oregon’s air quality

Health

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It may not be to the same hazardous extent of last September, at this point, but wildfire smoke has once again reduced air quality in Central Oregon.

The S-503 fire burning on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation sent smoke into Central Oregon over the weekend, raising the reading's from E::Space Lab's air quality monitors into the 150s or higher in some spots.

That's when air quality begins to be unhealthy for most people.

Although the air quality returned to healthier levels in most spots Monday, E::Space's Madras monitor still reads at a moderate level, and there is a chance for the smoke to return.

Jack Hirsh is speaking with a co-founder of E::Space and a Mosaic Medical health care provider in Madras to learn more about the smoke's impact. His story is coming up starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.