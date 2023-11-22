Skip to Content
Hy-Vee Turkey Gravy recalled over labeling issue

Published 12:36 PM

By Katherine Dillinger, CNN

(CNN) — Seneca Foods is recalling glass jars of Hy-Vee Turkey Gravy because they may actually contain beef gravy, as well as a soy allergen that isn’t declared on the label.

The recalled products were sold only by Hy-Vee, according to an announcement posted by the US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday. Consumers who have them should return them to the point of purchase for a refund. For more information, contact Seneca Foods at 800-872-1110.

Soy consumption can cause serious or life-threatening allergic reactions in people who have allergies or severe sensitivities. Seneca Foods says it isn’t aware of any reports of illness related to this recall.

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

