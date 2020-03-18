Many Bend Old Mill District stores close; travelers battle flight delays, cancellations

Lifestyle

RDM, meanwhile, expects to see flight cancellations, reductions in service

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Many stores in Bend's Old Mill District have closed their doors temporarily, but there are a few stores that remain open, continuing to serve customers.

Stores like Victoria's Secret, Bath and Body Works, and J. Jill have signs placed on windows and doors, detailing how long their business will be closed. Strictly Organic Coffee Company plans on remaining open, but they no longer seat guests, under the governor's direction, and they have reduced operating hours.

Many other stores, are like Game Stop, Banana Republic and Athleta will remain open, despite the slow traffic. Store hours for all three of those stores has been reduced.

Wednesday was the last day GAP will remain open before shutting down for at least two weeks, until April 2. For the past week and a half, GAP has reduced store hours, shut down fitting rooms and public restrooms and water fountains. The general manager of the store said business overtime decreased.

"Obviously business-wise, sales aren't there," Rene Cass said. "GAP is doing continued pay. So all of my employees will be paid for two weeks. It's obviously an ongoing situation, but it's fluid as we speak. I'm just keeping them abreast of everything going on."

Traveling, both domestically and internationally, has been difficult for some people, as airports impose more regulations, to detect those exposed to COVID-19.

A Bend couple is currently stuck in Morocco, battling delays and flight cancellations into the US after Morocco closed its borders. There are 10 Oregon women also stranded in that country.

Senator Ron Wyden's office said they've received at least 50 inquiries so far from Oregonians abroad who are trying to come home. He said he is aware of the situation in Morocco and "has been working for several days with the state department to bring these Oregonians home as soon as possible."

The Redmond Municipal Airport manager said while the airport has yet to feel the impact COVID-19 is having on other larger airports, they are prepared for potential delays and even canceled flights.



"We are expecting that we will see an increase in cancellation of flights, reduction of service in certain markets," Zachary Bass said. "At this point, though, we haven't seen that yet. We're expecting it to come."

Bass encourages you to regularly check flight changes and times, because they are being moved around more right now.