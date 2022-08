Drew, a couple-month-old kitten, came to Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center as a stray. We don't know the tale behind his cute stubby tail, but what we do know is Drew has a cute and quirky personality. This little guy is sure to bring a smile to your face.

