Pet Pals: Two playful guinea pigs pay a visit
These small animals make great pets, and need a loving, happy home. They're waiting at the Humane Society of Central Oregon.
These small animals make great pets, and need a loving, happy home. They're waiting at the Humane Society of Central Oregon.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.