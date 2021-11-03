Council on Aging hosts spooky, fun, COVID-safe Halloween for area seniors

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Council on Aging of Central Oregon hosted special Halloween meals for Meals on Wheels clients in Bend, Sisters and La Pine to kick off the holiday season. Additionally, Grab-N-Go drive through lunches for older adults in Sisters and Bend included costume contests, ghoulish attired volunteers and staff and a nutritious hot meal for the diners.

The Halloween Grab-N-Go lunches include seasonal fare and special booberry cobbler, scary decor, costume contests, and gifts for all who participated and extra treats for those who dressed for the occasion! A very fun time was had by all at both meal sites.

“As the COVID pandemic grinds into its 19th month, we are working hard to bring joy and connection to our Meals on Wheels and Grab-N-Go diners,” said Bernadette Handley, director of nutrition services for the Council on Aging. “Many are in need of a well-balanced meal, and could use time with others to help reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness. The holidays are a time to come together and support the health and general well-being of our Central Oregon seniors most at risk.”

Meals on Wheels Home-Delivered Meals

The Meals on Wheels Home-Delivered Meal program provides nutrition risk screening, nutrition education and nutritious meals for persons 60 years of age or older who are homebound because of illness, incapacity, disability, and lack of family support. Please call our Information and Referral Specialists to learn more at (541) 678-5483.

Senior Community Dining/Grab-N-Go Lunches

There are six tri-county senior dining sites where seniors (age 60+) meet to socialize and have a nutritious meal. Programs, activities, and information about health, resources, and nutrition often accompany the meal. If you need a ride, transportation is available via Cascade East Transit’s Dial-A Ride services. Due to COVID many of these programs remain as a take home/grab and go service. Click here for a list of locations and details on current meal services for seniors.

Central Oregon residents are welcomed and encouraged to support the Council on Aging’s Meal on Wheels and Senior Community Dining meal programs. To make a donation, visit www.councilonaging.org/donate. For more information about resources for older adults, call the Council on Aging at (541) 678-5483, visit the Council on Aging website at www.councilonaging.org, and follow the Council on Aging’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CouncilOnAgingOfCentralOregon.

About the Council on Aging of Central Oregon

Since 1975, the Council on Aging has served as the designated Area Agency on Aging for Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties, offering adults aged 60 and older and their loved ones a range of support services. A non-profit organization, the Council on Aging advocates for, empowers and guides older adults and their loved ones to live with independence and well-being in age-friendly communities — places where infrastructure, policies and practices are developed to make the community livable, accessible and responsive to the needs of people of all ages, especially older adults.

Phone: (541) 678-5483

Website: www.councilonaging.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/CouncilOnAgingOfCentralOregon