Countries Oregon imports the most goods from

Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. in 2020 imported $2.8 trillion of goods and services, down $294.5 billion from 2019 largely due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the economy has recovered, imports have expanded and the U.S. trade deficit has widened. In May, the foreign-trade gap in goods and services grew by 3.1% over the month prior to a seasonally adjusted $71.2 billion.

All U.S. states import goods from around the world, bringing in products necessary for state industry, recreation, and tourism. But what is imported—and from where—varies from state to state. Stacker compiled a list of countries that Oregon imports the most goods from using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2020 with Oregon. Keep reading to see where your state is importing the most goods from.

Svetovid // Wikimedia Commons

– Imports: $37.1 million

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($31.3 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($5.1 million)

— Glass And Glassware ($480,046)

– Total trade: $74.2 million ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $37.1 million

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.4 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($594,841)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($201,553)



Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

– Imports: $37.2 million

– Largest imports:

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($6.1 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($5.1 million)

— Edible Fruit & Nuts; Citrus Fruit Or Melon Peel ($4.8 million)

– Total trade: $74.5 million ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $37.2 million

– Largest exports:

— Cereals ($172.0 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($170.5 million)

— Dairy Prods; Birds Eggs; Honey; Ed Animal Pr Nesoi ($7.4 million)



kirkandmimi // Pixabay

– Imports: $45.4 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($17.6 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($11.3 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($7.9 million)

– Total trade: $90.9 million ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $45.4 million

– Largest exports:

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($33.4 million)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($23.7 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.7 million)



Denys Yelmanov // Shutterstock

– Imports: $45.5 million

– Largest imports:

— Apparel Articles And Accessories, Not Knit Etc. ($18.2 million)

— Headgear And Parts Thereof ($11.8 million)

— Apparel Articles And Accessories, Knit Or Crochet ($8.2 million)

– Total trade: $90.9 million ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $45.5 million

– Largest exports:

— Iron And Steel ($26.5 million)

— Cereals ($12.0 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($176,401)



Simon // Pixabay

– Imports: $47.9 million

– Largest imports:

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($21.2 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($8.8 million)

— Salt; Sulfur; Earth & Stone; Lime & Cement Plaster ($3.4 million)

– Total trade: $95.7 million ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $47.9 million

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($91.9 million)

— Fertilizers ($64.1 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($26.0 million)

trezordia // Shutterstock

– Imports: $55.6 million

– Largest imports:

— Paper & Paperboard & Articles (inc Papr Pulp Artl) ($25.1 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($8.9 million)

— Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($4.8 million)

– Total trade: $111.2 million ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $55.6 million

– Largest exports:

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($22.5 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($8.8 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($4.1 million)



MEDIAIMAG // Shutterstock

– Imports: $57.8 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($24.9 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($15.1 million)

— Iron And Steel ($3.1 million)

– Total trade: $115.5 million ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $57.8 million

– Largest exports:

— Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($26.1 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($6.4 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.1 million)



Marianna Ianovska // Shutterstock

– Imports: $63.2 million

– Largest imports:

— Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($19.4 million)

— Edible Fruit & Nuts; Citrus Fruit Or Melon Peel ($17.4 million)

— Miscellaneous Edible Preparations ($8.8 million)

– Total trade: $126.4 million ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $63.2 million

– Largest exports:

— Cereals ($26.3 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($16.4 million)

— Fertilizers ($8.7 million)



Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

– Imports: $69.3 million

– Largest imports:

— Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($34.0 million)

— Iron And Steel ($16.0 million)

— Art Of Stone, Plaster, Cement, Asbestos, Mica Etc. ($3.0 million)

– Total trade: $138.6 million ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $69.3 million

– Largest exports:

— Fertilizers ($117.2 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($55.9 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($12.6 million)



Tupungato // Shutterstock

– Imports: $93.0 million

– Largest imports:

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($21.5 million)

— Prep Vegetables, Fruit, Nuts Or Other Plant Parts ($18.4 million)

— Beverages, Spirits And Vinegar ($7.4 million)

– Total trade: $186.1 million ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $93.0 million

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($42.1 million)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($33.6 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($23.3 million)

Creativa Images // Shutterstock

– Imports: $93.9 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($19.3 million)

— Apparel Articles And Accessories, Not Knit Etc. ($16.5 million)

— Footwear, Gaiters Etc. And Parts Thereof ($9.8 million)

– Total trade: $187.9 million ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $93.9 million

– Largest exports:

— Cereals ($119.8 million)

— Footwear, Gaiters Etc. And Parts Thereof ($42.3 million)

— Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($23.6 million)



Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

– Imports: $125.7 million

– Largest imports:

— Apparel Articles And Accessories, Not Knit Etc. ($22.4 million)

— Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($18.8 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($10.0 million)

– Total trade: $251.5 million ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $125.7 million

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($43.9 million)

— Iron And Steel ($13.5 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($13.5 million)



User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons

– Imports: $148.3 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($42.5 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($30.4 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($19.1 million)

– Total trade: $296.6 million ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $148.3 million

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($71.7 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($41.7 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($41.7 million)



Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

– Imports: $151.9 million

– Largest imports:

— Iron And Steel ($135.7 million)

— Fertilizers ($6.9 million)

— Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($4.8 million)

– Total trade: $303.8 million ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $151.9 million

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($30.6 million)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($17.8 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($10.8 million)



Pixabay

– Imports: $177.4 million

– Largest imports:

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($51.4 million)

— Pharmaceutical Products ($47.1 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($34.7 million)

– Total trade: $354.8 million ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $177.4 million

– Largest exports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($340.4 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($10.9 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($8.7 million)

Pixabay

– Imports: $182.7 million

– Largest imports:

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($73.4 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($39.0 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($14.3 million)

– Total trade: $365.4 million ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $182.7 million

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($32.2 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($26.1 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($13.7 million)



Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

– Imports: $263.6 million

– Largest imports:

— Rubber And Articles Thereof ($122.6 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($39.9 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($24.2 million)

– Total trade: $527.2 million ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $263.6 million

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($135.3 million)

— Cereals ($27.1 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($10.8 million)



Sean Hsu // Shutterstock

– Imports: $333.2 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($220.1 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($39.7 million)

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($24.5 million)

– Total trade: $666.5 million ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $333.2 million

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($210.7 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($142.5 million)

— Railway Or Tramway Stock Etc; Traffic Signal Equip ($51.0 million)



GoodFreePhotos

– Imports: $336.6 million

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($166.4 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($55.7 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($52.6 million)

– Total trade: $673.1 million ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $336.6 million

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.2 billion)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($63.7 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($51.3 million)



Gregory DALLEAU // Unsplash

– Imports: $626.3 million

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($483.5 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($109.9 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($27.3 million)

– Total trade: $1.3 billion ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $626.3 million

– Largest exports:

— Photographic Or Cinematographic Goods ($55.2 million)

— Pharmaceutical Products ($36.5 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($29.2 million)

Quangpraha // Pixabay

– Imports: $632.4 million

– Largest imports:

— Footwear, Gaiters Etc. And Parts Thereof ($130.4 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($120.1 million)

— Apparel Articles And Accessories, Not Knit Etc. ($86.7 million)

– Total trade: $1.3 billion ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $632.4 million

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.1 billion)

— Footwear, Gaiters Etc. And Parts Thereof ($199.5 million)

— Cereals ($35.7 million)



Wikimedia Commons

– Imports: $675.2 million

– Largest imports:

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($386.6 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($204.9 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($69.1 million)

– Total trade: $1.4 billion ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $675.2 million

– Largest exports:

— Photographic Or Cinematographic Goods ($146.1 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($58.4 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($57.7 million)



PIxabay

– Imports: $706.7 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($234.0 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($146.9 million)

— Rubber And Articles Thereof ($69.0 million)

– Total trade: $1.4 billion ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $706.7 million

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($449.4 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($116.3 million)

— Cereals ($83.4 million)



Max Pixel

– Imports: $808.2 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($367.3 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($131.5 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($70.7 million)

– Total trade: $1.6 billion ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $808.2 million

– Largest exports:

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($139.2 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($103.2 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($68.3 million)



Arturo Chavez // Wikimedia Commons

– Imports: $890.1 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($261.9 million)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($237.2 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($162.9 million)

– Total trade: $1.8 billion ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $890.1 million

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($96.0 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($60.9 million)

— Railway Or Tramway Stock Etc; Traffic Signal Equip ($53.2 million)

Pixabay

– Imports: $1.0 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($860.1 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($48.5 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($44.0 million)

– Total trade: $2.0 billion ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $1.0 billion

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($203.0 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($48.8 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($28.4 million)



Unsplash

– Imports: $1.8 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($933.4 million)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($138.3 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($132.4 million)

– Total trade: $3.5 billion ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $1.8 billion

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($357.0 million)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($182.7 million)

— Cereals ($174.4 million)



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

– Imports: $2.0 billion

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($367.2 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($328.8 million)

— Furniture; Bedding Etc; Lamps Nesoi Etc; Prefab Bd ($157.6 million)

– Total trade: $4.0 billion ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $2.0 billion

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($7.3 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($714.7 million)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($308.0 million)



Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

– Imports: $2.3 billion

– Largest imports:

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($1.8 billion)

— Pharmaceutical Products ($158.0 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($97.9 million)

– Total trade: $4.6 billion ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $2.3 billion

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($635.3 million)

— Cereals ($143.9 million)

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($138.0 million)



Unsplash

– Imports: $2.9 billion

– Largest imports:

— Fertilizers ($550.8 million)

— Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($455.9 million)

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($259.3 million)

– Total trade: $5.8 billion ($-0 trade deficit)

– Exports: $2.9 billion

– Largest exports:

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($811.1 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($241.0 million)

— Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($185.6 million)

