Two weeks to tax filing deadline: Many Oregonians still need to file, others await refunds

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The deadline to file state and federal personal income tax returns — April 18 — is just two weeks away, and the Oregon Department of Revenue estimates that it will receive a few hundred thousand more returns between now and then.

More than 1.1 million Oregonians have already filed their state personal income tax returns. Of those 1.1 million taxpayers, more than 928,000 have received refunds, with other refunds still pending. A Where’s My Refund? tool is available on Revenue’s website for personal income tax filers now.

The department is expecting over 2.2 million total returns this year, said Megan Denison, Administrator of the Personal Tax and Compliance Division.

Don’t forget about the kicker

The Oregon Office of Economic Analysis (OEA) confirmed a nearly $1.9 billion tax surplus, triggering a tax surplus credit, or “kicker,” for the 2021 tax year.

You're eligible to claim the kicker if you filed a 2020 tax return and had tax due before credits. Even if you don't have a filing obligation for 2021, you still must file a 2021 tax return to claim your credit. File electronically to get your refund the fastest way possible, or if you prefer, 2021 paper forms and instructions are available-

Form OR-40 for full-year Oregon residents, Form OR-40-P for part-year residents, and Form OR-40-N for nonresidents. Composite and fiduciary-income tax return filers are also eligible.



A What’s My Kicker? calculator is available on Revenue’s website for personal income tax filers. You can access the calculator from Revenue Online. To calculate your kicker, enter your name, Social Security Number, and filing status for 2020 and 2021.

Keep in mind that the state may use all or part of your kicker to pay any state debt you owe, such as tax due for other years, child support, court fines, or school loans.

Do you still need to file your return?

File electronically. E-filing is the fastest way to get your tax refund. On average, taxpayers who e-file their returns and request their refund via direct deposit receive their refund sooner than those who file paper returns and request paper refund checks.

See if you qualify for free tax help. Oregon personal income tax return filers with an adjusted gross income of $73,000 or less may qualify to file both their state and federal taxes electronically for free.

There are four approved tax preparation software products that partner with Oregon to offer free electronic filing:

Tax Act

OLT

1040Now

FreeTaxUSA.com

Each vendor has different free filing criteria, so filers should do their research and choose the best vendor to fit their needs. Read about the free options listed to see if you are eligible.

Groups including the AARP, CASH Oregon, and the United Way also provide free tax preparation services to qualifying taxpayers.

See if you qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit. You may be missing out on a bigger refund if you’re not claiming the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). Eligibility information is available at www.irs.gov. Taxpayers who are eligible for the EITC can also claim Oregon’s Earned Income Credit (EIC).

Filing an extension. Individuals who are not able to file by April 18 can file an extension directly with the Oregon Department of Revenue or with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If the IRS extension is granted, the Oregon extension is automatically granted. A timely filed extension moves the federal tax filing deadline and the Oregon filing deadline to October 17.

Only request an Oregon extension if you:

Don’t have a federal extension.

Owe Oregon taxes.

Can’t file your return by April 18, 2022.

Remember that having a filing extension is not an extension to pay any tax you owe.

Visit www.oregon.gov/dor to get tax forms, see a list of approved tax preparation software products, check the status of your refund, or make tax payments, call 800-356-4222 toll-free (English or Spanish) or 503- 378-4988 or email questions.dor@oregon.gov. For TTY (hearing or speech impaired), call 1 800-886-7204. Due to the number of calls Revenue receives during tax season, you may experience extended wait times.