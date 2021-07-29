The US economy grew at an annual rate of 6.5% in the second quarter

CNN - Business/Consumer

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

The US economy in the second quarter expanded at a slower rate than expected but still at its fastest pace since last fall, growing at a seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of 6.5%.

In terms of real gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic activity — the economy has now recovered in that has grown bigger than its pre-pandemic size.

It was a worse performance than expected, as economists had forecast an annualized growth rate of 8.5%, and it was also little changed from the first quarter when the economy grew at an annual rate of 6.3%.

Nevertheless, it was the biggest jump in growth since the nation roared back in the third quarter of 2020 from the lockdown-driven recession.

The acceleration in the recovery was spurred by the last round of stimulus checks, which boosted consumer spending, as well as the reopening of the economy and continued vaccination effort that allowed Americans to take part in public life safely again.

