Here’s who has left Spotify because of Joe Rogan

Spotify has had a rough couple of weeks. Its stock took a big hit Wednesday because of a slowing growth forecast, and the company has seen creators from the music and podcasting world desert the platform because of comments by comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan.

While the departures are far from an exodus, the names that have pulled their content because of Rogan — who has made inaccurate claims about Covid-19 and vaccines on his “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast — are notable.

Rogan responded to the controversy earlier this week, saying he’s “not trying to promote misinformation” and that he never “tried to do anything with this podcast other than just talk to people and have interesting conversations.”

Spotify said it is adding a content advisory to any podcast that includes a discussion about Covid-19.

Here’s a list of artists who have left Spotify because of Rogan:

Neil Young

Arguably the biggest name to pull content from Spotify, Neil Young said last week he wanted his music removed because the platform is “spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death to those who believe this disinformation spread by them.”

“They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” the musician said.

Joni Mitchell

Following Young’s lead, singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell said over the weekend that she, too, will remove her music from Spotify.

“Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives,” Mitchell wrote on her website Friday. “I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

Crosby, Stills and Nash

David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash also backed Young, their former band mate, by announcing that they want their music off Spotify.

“We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast,” the three said in a statement on Crosby’s Twitter account Wednesday. “While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences.”

The three added, “until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music, or the music we made together, to be on the same platform.”

India Arie

Musician and podcaster India Arie said Tuesday that she is taking her content off Spotify. However, her reasons go beyond Rogan’s misinformation about Covid.

“Neil Young opened a door that I must walk through,” Arie wrote on Instagram. “I believe in freedom of speech. However, I find Joe Rogan problematic for reasons other than his Covid interviews. For me, it’s also his language around race.”

The artist went on to say that Spotify pays musicians a “fraction of a penny” while Rogan is paid $100 million for his podcast, an amount that was reported by the The Wall Street Journal in 2020 when the comedian signed with the streaming giant.

“This shows the type of company they are and the company that they keep,” Arie said. “I’m tired.”

Mary Trump

Mary Trump, a podcaster, author and the niece of former president Donald Trump, took to Twitter this week to say she was removing her podcast, “The Mary Trump Show” from the platform.

“I know it’s not a big deal but hope it will be part of a growing avalanche,” she tweeted.

She also thanked Young and Mitchell for their courage.

