This key measure of inflation climbed at the fastest pace since 1982 last month

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

Yet another key measure of inflation ticked higher at the start of the year, rising at its fastest pace since February 1982.

The price index tracking consumer spending increased by 6.1% between January 2021 and January 2022, according to new data from the Commerce Department released Friday.

Stripping out food and energy costs, which tend to be more volatile, prices rose 5.2% over the same period. That was the fastest advance since April 1983.

For the month of January, prices rose 0.6%, or 0.5% excluding energy and food, in line with economists’ predictions but at a faster rate than in the month prior.

The personal consumption expenditure price index, or PCE, is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

