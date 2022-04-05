WarnerMedia chief Jason Kilar formally announces his exit as Discovery merger nears completion

By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

WarnerMedia chief executive Jason Kilar announced Tuesday that he will depart the company given that Discovery’s acquisition of the media conglomerate is almost complete.

“With the pending transaction with Discovery nearing close, now is the right time to share with each of you that I will be departing this amazing company,” Kilar told employees in an internal memo.

Kilar’s departure is no surprise. It was widely suspected that he would exit WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, after the completion of the merger.

In his note, Kilar described leading WarnerMedia as ” the honor of my lifetime.”

“My heart is so full, and I am beyond thankful to each of you,” Kilar wrote in his memo. “There is no better team on the planet, and I will savor every last step as I wander the lot in Burbank several more times this week, with this team on my mind, always.”

The announcement came the same day that AT&T planned to execute a stock dividend that will give those who hold AT&T common stock some shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, the company that will be created when WarnerMedia and Discovery merge.

WarnerMedia and Discovery are expected to formally merge next week. The new company will be led by Discovery chief executive David Zaslav.

The deal between AT&T and Discovery was announced last May and won final government approval in February.

