‘SNL’ brings out Dr. Fauci, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Trump for Easter messages

By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

“Saturday Night Live” opened up its episode this holiday weekend with the Easter Bunny, who had some special guests to pass on some special holiday messages.

“Hello, everyone! It’s really me, the Easter Bunny,” cast member Bowen Yang in a bunny outfit said during the episode’s cold open. “Either that, or you’re at Coachella and the shrooms are kicking in.”

Yang’s Easter Bunny said this weekend is Easter, “or warm Halloween,” and while he may not be the most “A-list holiday character” he is the “freakiest.”

“Man-sized bunny with no backstory,” he said. “Who is he?!”

The Easter Bunny then went on to explain the spirit of the holiday is renewal and that’s why he invited guests from “all walks of life to share their hopes for this Easter season.”

The first was Dr. Anthony Fauci, played by Kate McKinnon.

“Trust me, I’m not here to give you more Covid guidance. I’m not stupid enough to think you’re going to follow it,” McKinnon’s Fauci said. “All I’ll say is that Covid cases are a lot like Jesus — they’ve risen again!”

The next guest was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, played by Cecily Strong, holding a chocolate AR-15.

“Don’t worry, this rifle’s chocolate but the bullets are real,” she said. “Happy Easter, and God bless Russia — I mean, America. Kind of both, right?”

Another special guest was a man with a beard and long hair.

“Hey, it’s me, Jesus Christ,” the man said. “Just kidding, I’m Jared Leto.”

Leto, played by Kyle Mooney, said his message was “positivity.”

“So if you go to see my new movie, ‘Morbius,’ please don’t review it,” he said. “If you’re the kind of person who reviews movies, ‘Morbius’ just isn’t for you.”

The final special guest was former President Donald Trump, played by James Austin Johnson.

“Easter is time for basket, it’s time for bunny and frankly, bonnet,” Johnson’s Trump said. “And let’s not forget egg.”

Austin’s former president then went on a tangent talking about Reese’s eggs, Cap’n Crunch and berries.

“What the hell are you talking about?” Yang’s Easter Bunny asked.

Johnson’s Trump then mentioned that he did say Covid would be over by Easter.

“I just didn’t say which one, okay?” he said. “So say it with me, everyone! Happy Easter!”

Then he and the rest of the special guests said the show’s opening catch phrase, “Live… From New York! It’s Saturday night!”

