MSNBC set to name Alex Wagner as 9pm host

By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

MSNBC is set to announce that Alex Wagner will take over the network’s 9pm slot, two people familiar with the matter told CNN.

The announcement could come as soon as Monday, the people added.

A representative for MSNBC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Rachel Maddow announced earlier this year that she will only host her 9pm show once a week, on Mondays.

For the last few months, the slot has been filled by a rotating cast of hosts the remainder of the week. It will now be filled by Wagner.

Wagner, a former MSNBC anchor, returned to the network earlier this year as a senior political analyst and guest anchor.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

