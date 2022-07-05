Oil drops below $100 a barrel for first time since early May

By Alicia Wallace and Chris Isidore, CNN

For the first time in nearly two months, crude oil prices have fallen below $100 a barrel, reflecting investors’ growing concerns about a US recession that could crimp demand for oil.

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude tumbled by almost 10% Tuesday, falling below $98 per barrel. Brent crude oil was down by more than 10%, to below $102 per barrel.

It’s the first time that WTI has been below $100 since May 11, and the first time Brent has been below $100 since April 25.

Wholesale gas futures fell as well, and were down 35 cents a gallon in midday trading, or 9% for the day.

The national average cost of a gallon of gas at the pump is now $4.80, according to the latest AAA reading, down one penny from Monday and 8 cents from a week ago. Gas prices hit a peak of $5.02 on June 14.

This story is developing and will be updated.

