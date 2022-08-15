Did you change jobs during the pandemic and then regret it?

A record number of Americans quit their jobs last year. The reasons for leaving varied: some workers were looking for new opportunities, others wanted more flexibility, higher pay or were starting new careers.

But, the grass isn’t always greener when you take on a new role. Sometimes the workload isn’t what you thought it’d be or the workplace culture isn’t what you had hoped.

We want to hear your pandemic career stories: Did you start a new job that hasn’t met your expectations? Have you switched positions as a result? Share your experience below and we may reach out to you for a potential story.

