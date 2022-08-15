Frozen pizza recalled after customers find metal pieces

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

About 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza made by Home Run Inn Frozen Food is being recalled because of potential metal contamination.

The pizza’s meat topping “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal,” the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a release Sunday.

Some customers complained of finding metal in the pizza, the regulator said.

The recalled pizzas are Home Run Inn’s Chicago Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic, produced on June 6, 2022 and sold in 33.5-ounce cartons with a best-by date of December 3, 2022. Boxes are marked “Est. 18498-A” inside the USDA’s stamp of inspection.

“There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” the agency noted. If someone has one of the affected pizzas in their freezer, they are encouraged to throw them away or return them at the point of purchase. They were shipped to distributor in Illinois “then further distributed to retailers.”

In a statement provided to CNN Business, the company said that the “safety of our customers and quality of our Home Run Inn products is paramount” and that it’s “working closely” with the USDA on the recall.

Home Run Inn makes frozen pizzas and operates a chain of restaurants in Illinois.

