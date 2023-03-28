US consumer confidence improved in March

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

Confidence in the US economy ticked up in March, despite the sudden turmoil in the banking industry, according to the latest report from the Conference Board.

The business group’s Consumer Confidence Index increased to 104.2 in March from an upwardly revised reading of 103.4 the month before.

Economists were expecting a headline index reading of 101, according to Refinitiv.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.