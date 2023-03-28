Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer
By
Published 7:05 AM

US consumer confidence improved in March

<i>Angus Mordant/Bloomberg/Getty Images</i><br/>Confidence in the US economy improved in March
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Angus Mordant/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Confidence in the US economy improved in March

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

Confidence in the US economy ticked up in March, despite the sudden turmoil in the banking industry, according to the latest report from the Conference Board.

The business group’s Consumer Confidence Index increased to 104.2 in March from an upwardly revised reading of 103.4 the month before.

Economists were expecting a headline index reading of 101, according to Refinitiv.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content