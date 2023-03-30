Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer
By
Published 5:34 AM

The US economy grew 2.6% during the fourth quarter, slower than previously estimated

<i>Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>The US economy grew at a slower pace in the fourth quarter than previously estimated. A man carries siding into a house at a new home construction site in Trappe
AFP via Getty Images
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
The US economy grew at a slower pace in the fourth quarter than previously estimated. A man carries siding into a house at a new home construction site in Trappe

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

The US economy grew at a slower pace in the fourth quarter than previously estimated.

Inflation-adjusted gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic activity — increased 2.6% for the final three months of 2022, according to the Commerce Department’s third and final reading for the quarter.

Growth was initially estimated at 2.9%, then revised down last month to 2.7%.

Economists were expecting GDP growth to hold steady at 2.7%, according to Refinitiv.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content