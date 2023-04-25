Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer
By
Published 4:20 AM

GM earnings much better than expected as revenue climbs 11%

<i>Rebecca Cook/Reuters</i><br/>The General Motors Co. headquarters is seen in Detroit
REUTERS
Rebecca Cook/Reuters
The General Motors Co. headquarters is seen in Detroit

By Chris Isidore, CNN

General Motors reported a much better-than-expected first quarter, and said it will do even better than it expected for full-year earnings.

America’s largest automaker reported adjusted earnings of $3.1 billion, or $2.21 a share. While that’s up only slightly from what it earned a year earlier, it’s much better than the forecast of $1.73 a share that had been forecast by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 11% compared to a year earlier to nearly $40 billion.

It also said it now expects to earnings between interest and taxes to be between $11 billion and $13 billion for the year. That’s up $500 million from the range it gave three months ago.

GM CEO Mary Barra said the improved guidance was because of “performance of the business and the opportunities ahead of us.”

Shares of GM climbed about 3% in premarket trading on the results and guidance.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content