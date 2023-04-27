Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer
By
Published 5:55 AM

The US economy grew at a much slower pace in the first quarter

<i>Joe Raedle/Getty Images</i><br/>The US economy has slowed in the first quarter of this year
Getty Images
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The US economy has slowed in the first quarter of this year

Bryan Mena, CNN

The US economy slowed to an annualized and seasonally adjusted rate of 1.1% in the first quarter of this year, according to GDP data released Thursday by the Department of Commerce.

That falls below economists’ expectations of 2% and marks a much slower pace compared to the previous two quarters, as rising interest rates and high inflation weighed on consumers and businesses.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of economic output, contributed the most to the first quarter’s growth as Americans spent robustly on both goods and services. Spending was stronger compared with the previous quarter, led by purchases of cars and vehicle parts and spending on healthcare services.

However, business spending fell in the beginning of the year as firms spent less on equipment.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content