Geraldo Rivera says he quit Fox News after being fired from ‘The Five’

By Liam Reilly, CNN

(CNN) — Television veteran Geraldo Rivera announced on Thursday that he was leaving Fox News after being fired from the program “The Five.”

“I’m not going to be on ‘The Five,’” Rivera said of the right-wing network’s 5 p.m. talk show in a video posted to Twitter. “I’ve been fired from ‘The Five.’”

“And, as a result of that, I quit Fox,” Rivera said in the video filmed from a boat off Long Island’s Jones Beach.

A Fox News spokesperson did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

Rivera, who has been with the right-wing network since 2001, said he will “have more to say” about his decision during the “Fox and Friends” program on Friday morning.

The announcement comes little more than a week after Rivera said his time as one of the rotating liberal-leaning co-hosts on “The Five” was coming to an end. But Rivera said at the time he would remain with the network as correspondent at large.

His departure comes amid drama with network star Greg Gutfeld, who had rebuked Rivera in April after he tweeted in the wake of Tucker Carlson’s firing that the ousted host’s conspiracy theories about the January 6 attack on the US Capitol were “bulls**t.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.