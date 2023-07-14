US consumers are feeling the most optimistic since September 2021
By Bryan Mena, CNN
Washington, DC (CNN) — Inflation’s steady slowdown in recent months has kept Americans feeling optimistic about the future.
Consumer sentiment tracked by the University of Michigan rose 13% in July from the prior month, according to a preliminary reading, reaching its highest level since September 2021. Meanwhile, expectations for inflation rates in the year edged up to 3.4%. Consumers’ economic outlook for the year ahead also improved.
This story is developing and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.