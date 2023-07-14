Skip to Content
US consumers are feeling the most optimistic since September 2021

<i>David Zalubowski/AP/FILE</i><br/>A shopper surveys stacks of clothing on a sales table in a Costco warehouse on June 22 in Colorado Springs
By
Published 7:21 AM

By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington, DC (CNN) — Inflation’s steady slowdown in recent months has kept Americans feeling optimistic about the future.

Consumer sentiment tracked by the University of Michigan rose 13% in July from the prior month, according to a preliminary reading, reaching its highest level since September 2021. Meanwhile, expectations for inflation rates in the year edged up to 3.4%. Consumers’ economic outlook for the year ahead also improved.

This story is developing and will be updated.

