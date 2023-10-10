Canadian autoworkers go on strike at GM plants

By Chris Isidore, CNN

New York (CNN) — General Motors’ labor problems have spread north of the US-Canadian border, as more than 4,000 autoworkers are now on strike there.

The Unifor union and GM failed to agree to a deal similar to the one the union previously reached with Ford.

“The company continues to fall short on our pension demands, income supports for retired workers, and meaningful steps to transition temporary workers into permanent, full-time jobs,” Unifor said in a statement.

The Canadian plants on strike include an assembly factory in Oshawa, Ontario, one of the factories that builds the Silverado pickup, as well as an engine and transmission plant in St. Catharines, Ontario. Also on strike is a parts distribution center in Woodstock, Ontario. Unifor members at GM’s CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, which makes electric delivery vans, are covered by a separate collective agreement and will remain on the job.

But the plants that are on strike could affect GM’s US operations, because its engines and transmissions are used in vehicles built here. The Silverado is GM’s best-selling and one of its most profitable vehicles, so shutting production there will serve a blow to GM’s sales and revenue – even though it still makes the Silverado at two US plants, one in Flint, Michigan, and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

GM already is dealing with a strike by the United Auto Workers union at two of its US assembly plants and a strike of 18 parts distribution centers across 13 states. The UAW is also on strike against plants at GM rivals Ford and Stellantis, which builds cars under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler names. GM had already disclosed that it lost $200 million in the first two weeks of the UAW strike, which began on September 15.

But UAW President Shawn Fain announced on Friday that GM had agreed to a key union demand including current and future EV battery plants in its national labor agreement with that union, a move that averted a UAW threat to expand the strike to a key US plant that makes full-size SUVs.

The UAW remained on strike at the GM plants where its members had already walked out. But that announcement raised hopes the company was getting closer to putting its labor problems behind it.

Unifor did not strike all three automakers at the same time, as the UAW has done. Instead it picked Ford as its “target” with which it hoped to reach the best possible deal that would set a pattern for what it demanded that GM and Stellantis to match. This is the strategy that has been used in past rounds of negotiations by the UAW as well before it decided to an unprecedented simultaneous strike at all three automakers.

“This strike is about General Motors stubbornly refusing to meet the pattern agreement. The company knows our members will never let GM break our pattern – not today – not ever,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

GM did not immediately have a comment on the start of the strike in Canada.

Among the wins for the union in its deal with Ford was that the company agreed to restore a version of a more traditional pension plan for workers hired since 2016. Those workers had only been receiving what is known as a defined contribution retirement plan, similar to the 401(k) plans common in the United States, rather than a defined benefit plan, which pays retired members a set amount every month for as long as they live.

Unifor and the UAW both agreed to give up defined benefit plans for new hires when the automakers were going through financial trouble earlier this century, while keeping the plans in place for existing employees. But with GM reporting record profits, both unions want the traditional pension plans restored as part of the current contracts.

After it reached a deal with Ford that was ratified by 57% of its members at the company, Unifor selected GM as its next negotiating target. it had given the company a 10-day window to reach a deal before an 11:59 pm ET Monday strike deadline.

