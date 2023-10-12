Skip to Content
Former Barclays CEO Jes Staley banned from UK banking for failing to disclose Epstein ties

By Olesya Dmitracova, CNN

London (CNN) — James “Jes” Staley, the former JPMorgan Chase executive who was CEO of Barclays for six years, has been banned from holding senior roles in the UK financial services industry for misleading regulators about his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Financial Conduct Authority has decided to fine Staley £1.8 million ($2.2 million) and ban him from holding “a senior management or significant influence function” in the industry, the watchdog said in a statement Thursday.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

