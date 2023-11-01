T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach return to the air with a podcast. ‘Nothing is off limits’ for the former ABC anchors

New York (CNN) — Former ABC News anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are on-air partners again, this time with a new podcast.

The pair are joining iHeartMedia to host a new “highly anticipated” weekly podcast, called “Amy & T.J.” beginning December 5, the company announced Wednesday.

It’s the “first time Robach and Holmes speak publicly since their own names became a part of the headlines,” a release teased. The duo was taken off the air, and later released from the network, following a report of an undisclosed romantic relationship earlier this year.

The podcast, where “nothing is off limits,” will “explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between” and that Holmes and Robach are “guaranteed to be informative, entertaining, and above all, authentic.”

Their program will be available on the iHeartMedia app and “everywhere podcasts are heard,” like Spotify or Apple.

Last December, photos surfaced in the Daily Mail showing the pair apparently engaged in a romantic relationship. They were pulled from their show “GMA3” after ABC News president Kim Godwin called the matter an “internal and external distraction.”

Holmes and Robach left ABC in January. A few months later, the network named Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan as the new co-anchors of “GMA3,” which is a third hour of “Good Morning America” that airs in the afternoon.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.