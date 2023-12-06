Pizza Hut is gifting deliveristas of all types free pizza this holiday season

New York (CNN) — Delivery drivers work hard during the holiday season. Especially in an age where virtually any item can be dropped off at your doorstep via apps like DoorDash, Uber Eats and Amazon.

But if you find yourself staying in for dinner, and opt for a meal from Pizza Hut, you might be able to cover your delivery person’s meal at no extra cost.

That goes beyond just Pizza Hut drivers too. UPS, FedEx, Amazon and anyone delivering packages during the busy season will be able to cash in a $25 gift card to Pizza Hut as part of a new promotion.

Starting December 6, customers can order what the company is calling a “reverse delivery mat,” a doormat that resembles a cardboard pizza box (though not actually made out of cardboard) with the words “Leave a box, get a box” and a QR code that drivers can scan to redeem a gift card code for a free pizza for themselves.

“We wanted to spread some joy during this season for those delivery drivers,” said Lindsay Morgan, chief marketing officer at Pizza Hut in an interview with CNN.

If you’re thinking of ordering one, which comes at no cost to yourself, you have to act fast. Mats can be ordered from shopatpizzahut.com but the company is only giving out 50 mats a day between the 6th and the 10th of December. That is a total of 250 mats, through which delivery drivers receive the 4,000 gift cards over a series of days. Delivery workers can redeem their gift card through the mats until December 27, Morgan said.

Morgan said that the company plans to give away $100,000 worth of free pizza for those delivery drivers. The $25 is enough to cover the cost of one large pizza in most locations, though the company is offering a $7 “Deal Lover’s” menu and its Family Pasta Pair offers two pasta dishes and breadsticks for $13.99 plus tax.

To deter anyone who isn’t a delivery driver, those who scan the QR code will have to provide personal information such as their full name, email address and address for shipping. One gift card will be given per person, with 4,000 total cards being distributed.

“We trust that by doing this good deed for our delivery drivers, people will not take advantage of this and allow for those working countless hours this holiday season to enjoy their favorite meal from Pizza Hut,” Morgan said.

