Lufthansa Group to resume flights to Tel Aviv beginning January 2024

(CNN) — The Lufthansa Group plans to resume flights to Tel Aviv beginning January 8, 2024, nearly three months after it suspended flights to Israel’s largest airport due to security concerns.

“Lufthansa Group continues to monitor the security situation in Israel closely and is in close contact with the local and international authorities,” the company statement released Friday said. “Possible flight schedule adjustments must be expected due to changing conditions.”

In October, multiple airlines canceled flights in and out of Tel Aviv, home to Israel’s largest international airport, after Israel formally declared war on Hamas.

Lufthansa said Friday that it will publish the January flight schedule on December 18.

