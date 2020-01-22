BLM plans pile-burning SW of Prineville

Central Oregon

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In addition to burning piles down by La Pine this week, Prineville BLM fire crews plan to burn 100 acres of piles southwest of Prineville over the next several days.

The piles are located south of Reservoir Road, about four miles east of the 4-Corners junction on Millican Road.

The piles are made up of needles and small woody debris left over from a juniper woodcutting area.

No road closures are expected, officials said, and the burn will be signed to let travelers know about the project.

All pile-burning projects are weather dependent, as crews need to have the right conditions to allow the piles to burn completely without having the fire spread beyond the actual pile.