Father sues wedding venue over daughter’s death

Crime And Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- A man whose daughter died after she jumped or fell from a moving car is suing an Oregon wedding venue for allegedly overserving alcohol to the woman’s mother, who was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports on Thursday, Anton “Tony” Cordie filed a lawsuit seeking nearly $1 million from Yamhill County-based Heiser Farms Events LLC. He accuses Heiser of negligence in the hours before his daughter, Meighan Cordie, fell to her death.

The lawsuit says her mother, Jennifer Weathers, who later changed her name to Jennifer Jaeger, was “visibly intoxicated” at the Aug. 18, 2018, event.

The venue did not immediately respond to a request for comment.