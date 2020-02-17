Bend PD: Burglary suspect tried to break into home twice

News

Allegedly stole $10,000 worth of items; police use WRAP restraint device

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend man was arrested late Sunday night, accused of burglarizing a southwest Bend home and trying to break in a second time, as well as trying to enter a nearby home. Police said he resisted a trip to jail, so officers struggling with him used the WRAP restraint device.

Police responded around 4:45 a.m. Saturday to a report of an attempted burglary at a home on Southwest Blakely Road, Sgt. R.C. Bigelow said. Officers were shown a window that was broken out that morning by the suspect, who fled before making it inside.

Officers recovered undisclosed evidence at the home, allegedly left by the suspect, Bigelow said.

Around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a reported burglary at a home on Southwest Millbrook Lane, which is off Blakely Road, the sergeant said. The homeowner reported coming home to find someone had broken in, damaged property and stole more than $10,000 worth of items.

On Sunday around 10:45 p.m., an officer responded to another burglary attempt at the Millbrook Lane home, Bigelow said. The resident called Deschutes County 911 and said a man was trying to open his front door.

The homeowner provided a detailed description of the suspect, who ran while the residentwas talking to 911 dispatchers.

Police responded and established a perimeter while K-9 Rony and his partner, Officer Victor Umnitz, worked to track the suspect, Bigelow said.

An officer on the perimeter spotted a man matching the suspect’s description running to the south on Powers Road near Blakely Road.

The man, identified as Brenton Daniel Schaumann, 30, of Bend, was taken into custody without incident. Bigelow said the man had evidence tied to the Millbrook Lane break-in.

Schaumann was taken to the Bend Police headquarters, to collect further evidence, but he “actively resisted officers’ efforts” to be taken to jail, Bigelow said. “Officers responded to Schaumann’s resistance by escorting Schaumann onto the ground.”

Schaumann, who sustained a small abrasion (scrape) during the officers’ response, was placed in a WRAP restraint and taken to the jail.

Schaumann was booked into the jail early Monday on several charges, including first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree attempted burglary, first- and second-degree criminal mischief, aggravated theft and resisting arrest. His initial bail totaled $90,000.

NewsChannel 21’s Rhea Panela spoke Monday with the burglarized homeowners and will have a report starting on Fox @ 4 (which may be delayed or pre-empted by Daytona 500 race coverage) and KTVZ at 5 and 6.