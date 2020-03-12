Bend Costco shoppers line up, stockpile after local COVID-19 case
Some worry it could mean fewer supplies for ill people in true need
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Costco opened 15 minutes later than scheduled Thursday, leading to a long waiting line of shoppers that wrapped around the side of the building, the day after Deschutes County's first presumptive positive COVID-19 case was identified.
Costco was scheduled to open at 9:30 a.m. and instead, according to some customers, workers did not start letting people inside the store until about 9:45 a.m.
NewsChannel 21 caught up with some shoppers to hear why they were stocking up on supplies.
Shoppers said they were doing so mostly out of concern about how COVID-19 could affect future supply and demand.
"We’re just worried about the supply chain getting cut off, if the government decides to implement some more contingencies and limit people's travel and limit commerce," said Nick Lewton of Bend.
Another Bend resident, Shannon Guerrero, said she was just at Costco to buy baked chicken. She said the line of people waiting outside before it opened may have been longer than usual, but so were all of the checkout lines inside.
"So we thought that we would stock up on dog food and diapers and toilet paper. It's stuff we know we’ll eat through anyways, but just getting ahead of that."
"You know how they keep stock up on top?" Guerrero said. "There’s a lot of the stock that’s empty up above what’s available for customers to take. The lines were really long. I felt like I was at Disneyland."
Some people expressed concern on Facebook about how people stockpiling on supplies like hand sanitizers and Clorox wipes could be doing more harm than good, especially to those who may already have illnesses.
Katie Jalo of Bend said her dad has cancer and is one of those who may be at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, due to his weaker immune system.
"He is one of the people that should be able to have access to hand sanitizer or Clorox wipes, just because he's not going out in public a whole lot," Jalo said. "It just seems a little unfair that other people who are totally fine are buying up everything."
Comments
13 Comments
Z21 was at the forefront of this fake hysteria- promoting gloom and doom at the expense of real science and advice by the medical world and the US President- so this is what you get- panic shopping.
KTVZ must be proud of their influence on the community- no matter how wrong they are.
___
Shameful !
You’ll be whistling a different tune past the graveyard in a few weeks. The ride had only just begun.
So instead of blowing hot smoke out yer petootie- why don’t you be more specific-you’ve lived through the 12,000 deaths during Obama’s H1N1 debacle… use that to make your educated guesses and give us a time-line !
___
Cmon Wisenheimer- go for it. Be bold- break it down into dates and age categories- should be easy- cause right now- nobody under thirty outside of China has died from the Wuhan !
___
Ya see folks- even this dimwit doesn’t believe his own bluster !
… dude standing line at Costco rage-typing to KTVZ while he waits to pay for 350 rolls of toilet paper
Do you all see what the media is doing? Reporting on this crap! When they should report if your healthy person take the same steps as you would with the flu, and if your elderly or have a underlying health issue go to the hospital. Common sense people!
Remember when KTV ran that divisive story about Democrat voters now outnumbering Republicans… Yup- here’s your proof- at Costco- the lambs off to slaughter ! Baaaa !
Everyone needs to turn off the TV and go wash their hands!
So glad we went a few days ago for regular shopping before the new coupon book started yesterday. People need to stop freaking out and settle down. Its good that Costco is limiting purchase quantities on some items! All of the panic is making things difficult.
Bird flu… Whatever.. . I’m almost liking barneygetshisway. I’m honestly just hoping re-fi at a better rate.
60 MILLION people in the US got bird flu and over 10,000 died! Not even close to this much coverage or panic. We already checked into a refi, but not worth it for us yet because we have a 15yr.
pretty sure you boneheads are talking about the H1N1 swine flu, right?
Yes, I misspoke, I meant H1N1/Swine. I’m sure you’ve never made a mistake before. And the new boards don’t allow editing.
Now what are people going to do when it snows? As if they aren’t hysterical enough already!