Bend woman suggests paper signs, to display who needs help

News

Green sign means "I'm okay," red means "I need help"

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend woman is trying to start a movement that she hopes will bring help and smiles to the community without making unnecessary social contact and risking exposure to the coronavirus.

The closure of businesses, paired with “social distancing practices,” can make it difficult to ask for and receive help.

Niki Nida found a creative way for people to communicate. She came across the idea on Facebook. She said all you need to take part in the movement is a piece of paper.

“Add green paper to every place in the neighborhood,” Nida said Monday. “If it changes to red, with a date and time, in the windows, it means they require assistance.”

NewsChannel 21 asked Nida what makes showing paper signs different from going door-to-door and offering help. She said knocking on doors would risk exposing vulnerable people to coronavirus.

“I live in senior and disabled apartments, because of my fibromyalgia and arthritis, and so I know there’s a lot of elderly, and mental and physical disabled people in here,” Nida said. “Going door to door, I do not recommend that.”

Nida said she is hopeful her idea will encourage more people to help each other.

“People in Bend take care of their people,” Nida said. “It’s always been hands reached out, and I love that. I just want to continue that."

