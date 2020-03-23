NE Bend mother, daughter make care packages for neighbors

News

They met some neighbors for the first time - from a safe distance

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A northeast Bend resident and her 8-year-old daughter have begun a movement of their own, to show caring for their neighbors in challenging times.

Layla McGlone and daughter Hazel made care packages of water bottles and wipes and distributed them to the other 17 houses on their block. Included with the packages were invitations to join a private Facebook group, for their neighborhood only.

“We also included treats, and we were kinda silly and corny with them,” McGlone said Monday. “We brought Smarties, so we could be smart. We bought Dove chocolates, so we could be at peace."

McGlone said this was not only an opportunity to show acts of kindness, but also to get to know neighbors she had never met before.

“We thought, ‘What small way can we help our neighbors?’” McGlone said. “There's so much heaviness, and my biggest prayer is to break through any fear and provide hope and support.”

She said she and her daughter practiced social distancing while delivering packages and communicated with the neighbors while standing more than six feet away.