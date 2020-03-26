Dreams delayed, not denied: Bend Olympic hopefuls set their sights on 2021

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This is new territory for the International Olympic Committee. This is the first time the Olympic Games have ever been postponed.

With the games now in 2021, two Olympic hopefuls who live in Bend cited some advantages and challenges for their peers.

Mel Lawrence told NewsChannel 21 over Skype on Thursday this extra year gives athletes an opportunity to train and prepare even more. But Jamie Brown said this unexpected delay also means there are more chances to possibly get injured.

Lawrence, a 3K steeplechase runner, and Brown, a paratriathlete, were both hoping to compete in the Olympics for the first time in 2020. They also mentioned this likely would have been their last year trying to qualify.

Now, they and many others have to wait until 2021.

But Lawrence and Brown have not wavered in their commitment. They are still training as best they can, considering the circumstances, though plenty is still left to the unknown.

