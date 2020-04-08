Bend church hands out special Easter kits to create window art

News

Bend Nazarene helps its members and community stay engaged this Easter

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ ) -- As a way to lift morale and spirits in a challenging time, Bend Church of the Nazarene is giving away free Easter kits to the community.

It's not just any kit -- it's a scavenger hunt for painted windows. The church recently painted its stained glass windows, and the kits they're passing out will allow you to do the same.

The event and kits follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Oregon Health Authority. Volunteers wore masks and gloves and passed out the kits to cars who drove through Wednesday.

In the kits, you'll find paint, brushes, instructions and a devotion. Bend Naz, as they call themselves, is hoping that community members will paint their windows, and you'll be able to see different window designs when you drive through different neighborhoods.

One of the children's pastors for the church says it's a way to keep people motivated and positive during these difficult times.

"Art, I think, impacts a lot of people," Ariel Krauser said. "It's a good creative outlet, it's a coping mechanism at this time. So it's really unifying for the community to see all these windows."

All 3,500 different pieces that went into the kits were hand sanitized. Bend Nazarene will be passing out kits again on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. Once you decorate your window, post a picture to the hashtag #BendNazEaster, and the best window design will get a gift card to a local business.

Learn more at: http://www.bendnaz.org/