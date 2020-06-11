Two Bend teens tackle tough Everest Challenge

News

Biked the amount of elevation equal to height of Mount Everest (29,029 feet)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Ian Brown, 15, and Parke Chapin, 16, have already been competitive cyclists for several years. The Bend teens have accomplished many feats over the course of their careers, but they say finishing the Everest Challenge was a completely different animal.

The Everest Challenge, or Everesting, is an endurance test for athletes, climbing the amount of elevation equal to the height of Mount Everest, the tallest mountain in the world, reaching more than 29,000 feet.

Brown and Chapin attempted and accomplished the feat on their bikes, which meant they had to stay on the same hill, regardless of how many miles it took.

Brown completed the Everest Challenge two weeks ago on Summit Drive in northwest Bend. Brown said he went up and down Summit Drive 85 times, traveling 150 total miles and finishing in 13 hours and 30 minutes.

Chapin, meanwhile, did his ride on Tuesday on Pilot Butte in northeast Bend. Chapin told NewsChannel 21 it took him 64 laps on the butte and 140 total miles to finish in 13 hours and 43 minutes.

Both Brown and Chapin went well beyond the 29,029 feet minimum, both climbing closer to 30,000 feet.

