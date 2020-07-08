Terrebonne crash victim’s family’s plea to ODOT: ‘Fix it, do something — save lives’

News

21-year-old died in head-on collision on Hwy. 97 south of Terrebonne Monday

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The grieving family of a Terrebonne man killed in a head-on crash on Highway 97 told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday they want the Oregon Department of Transportation to improve safety on that stretch of road, to spare other families similar tragedies in the future.

Beauden Yetter, 21, was killed and two Stockton, California residents were injured in a head-on crash Monday evening, Oregon State Police said.

A preliminary investigation found Yetter was heading south when his Hyundai Accent crossed into the northbound lane. Why is still under investigation.

His car collided head-on with a Chevy Suburban occupied by two Stockton, California residents - the driver, 57-year-old Sarun Roth, 57, and the passenger, 68-year-old Mean Sok, OSP Captain Tim Fox said.

Yetter died at the crash scene, Fox said. Roth and Sok were taken to St. Charles with non-life-threatening injuries.

Less than a month ago, a Redmond woman was killed and five others injured, after a three-vehicle crash happened near milepost 118, along the same stretch of road as Monday's fatal collision.

Yetter's family told NewsChannel 21 their son had heard about that fatal crash and was worried about driving that stretch of road.

Duane Anderson had shared with friends on Facebook how his eldest stepson had died and "was a wonderful young man. Caring and loving, super smart and knew more than anyone about WWII aircraft."

"He was taking classes at Western Oregon University to be a software engineer just like me," he wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken that I won't be able to mentor him."

ODOT told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday there are currently no plans to add any safety measures, like a center median, in that area.

