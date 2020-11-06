Be prepared: A change of seasons means a change of tires — and more

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With cooler temperatures and snowfall, many Central Oregonians need to get ready for driving in snowy and wet conditions.

Les Schwab Tire Center's northeast Bend store manager Alan McNamee says even if you have all-wheel drive, it's worth it to equip your vehicle with winter tires.

"It's really about being prepared," McNamee said. "Having the right equipment on your vehicle everyday is going to make sure you can get from point A to point B when you need to."



McNamee added that your hobbies might also drive your decision, especially if you frequently head to the mountains for winter sports.

And if you're looking to head into Santiam Pass this weekend, ODOT Region 4 spokesman Peter Murphy says it's key to prepare ahead of time.

"Plan in advance, and put those things inside your car that you think you could use, in the event you get stuck," Murphy said. "Not necessarily if you get in a crash, but if you get stuck in the lineup behind it."



Murphy said the Santiam Pass area is expected to get 6-8 inches of snowfall in coming days, which is typical this time of year, but with the recent wildfires and their aftermath, trips that involve state highways 126 and 22 are going to take longer than usual.

When it comes to staying safe, Murphy said putting a little extra time and preparation ahead of your trip is the best thing to do.



"So between time, and checking TripCheck, you're really going to help yourself," Murphy said. "And it doesn't cost a cent."