Federal judge rejects Oregon restaurants’ lawsuit over 2-week ‘freeze’ closures

News

'Disappointed' restaurant group plans to seek special session in December

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association expressed disappointment after a federal judge on Tuesday refused to grant a temporary restraining order against Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order banning indoor and outdoor dining.

The lawsuit was spearheaded by the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association which filed suit last Friday, saying they felt they were being unfairly punished by the executive order implementing the two-week statewide "freeze" in an attempt to slow the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.

The federal judge did not agree with ORLA's stance and said the freeze is entirely within the state’s authority, due to COVID-19 precautions.

Now, restaurants like J-Dub in downtown Bend are being forced to close their doors temporarily.

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan spoke with J-Dub owner Jon Weber to learn how he's staying afloat after the decision.

We'll have more on NewsChannel 21 First at Ten on Fox.

Here's the organization's news release about Tuesday's ruling:

Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association Remains Committed to Working Through Covid-19 Realities

Wilsonville, OR– The Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association is disappointed we were not able to secure a temporary restraining order against the latest indoor and outdoor dining room freeze on our industry, which continues to impact thousands of operators and tens of thousands of industry employees.

We remain committed to working with Governor Kate Brown, her professional staff, and the Oregon Health Authority to find paths forward for Oregonian livelihoods which remain devastated by the realities of COVID-19.

We must now turn all of our attention to the importance of convening a special session of the Oregon Legislature in December, as well as the necessity of federal action. We must bridge the gap for Oregon’s small businesses and tens of thousands of workers who need relief until a widely available vaccine is available for our friends, our families, and our colleagues.