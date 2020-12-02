C.O. rallies to help Vietnam veteran in need

News

Sending motor home, food and clothes so he can live comfortably this winter

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregonians have always rallied to help others in the community, especially during a year in which many of us needed it most. Now, several local residents have taken it upon themselves to help someone they've never met: a Vietnam veteran who currently lives on the Oregon coast.

Bend resident Laura Jones has a history of assisting veterans in the area. Most recently, she's been seeking help for a man she says is named Mr. Green, a Marine who served three tours in Vietnam.

According to Jones' GoFundMe page, Green lives in Winchester Bay in an RV that no longer has power to keep him warm at night.

Jones set a goal of $2,000 on the GoFundMe page so they could deliver a working motor home to Mr. Green, complete with non-perishable foods, clothes and blankets, to keep him set for the winter and beyond.

Jones told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday that, thanks to the Central Oregon community, they were able to meet that goal in less than 24 hours.

The motor home, along with the accompanying foods and supplies, will be delivered Monday to Green, who will be moving to Roseburg.

NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser will share more details on this story on KTVZ's Fox @ 4 broadcast.