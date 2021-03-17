Miniature donkey injured in NE Bend attack; owner believes it was off-leash dog

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) - A donkey was taken to the vet after it was attacked on Tuesday in northeast Bend. His owner believes a dog at the adjacent off-leash dog park is responsible, and hopes it can be found and face punishment.

"I saw he was bleeding and all the hair is gone from his right ear. He's just totally stripped of skin," Cathy Jensen, the donkey's owner, told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday.

Jensen believes a dog came through the fence that separates the Big Sky Park off-leash area and her property and attacked her donkey, Pancho. Paw-prints, footprints and locks of Pancho's hair were visible at an opening in the fence.

Deschutes County sheriff's deputies are investigating.

"If there's any way we can find whose dog it is, I think the dog needs to be contained and quarantined, and possibly put down," Jensen said.

Five years ago, Jensen's other donkey, Daisy, was attacked by a dog. As a result, Big Sky Park put up wire around Jensen's fence, to try and keep dogs out.

However, only 50 feet of wire was put up, leaving the other 100 feet accessible.

Pancho is at the vet for at least two more days, receiving treatment for his wounds.

Although unharmed, Daisy is also there, keeping him company.