USFS official: Strong NE winds were ideal for prescribed burn west of Bend

Though not so ideal for 'unhealthy' south-county air quality

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A US Forest Service official told NewsChannel 21 the prescribed burn covering 350 acres west of Bend was scheduled Thursday because of -- not in spite of -- our strong northeasterly winds.

The plan was to keep as much of the smoke out of Bend as possible -- and it did.

However, they didn't anticipate the winds to be as strong as they were. That means smoke has been staying closer toward the surface level as it heads south, which led to 'Unhealthy' air quality in areas like La Pine and Sunriver in the afternoon, according the E::Space Labs.

The air quality has since improved, and the Forest Service said ignitions have ended.

Ignitions are complete on the 350 acre #prescribedburn west of Bend near Phil’s Trailhead. Smoke will continue to disperse through tonight; please be sure to close windows tonight & stay hydrated if you’re in a smoke sensitive category. Smoke will lift by late morning tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ji8K5CCsXm — Deschutes National Forest (@DesNatlForest) April 16, 2021

