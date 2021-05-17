High school basketball finally tips off in C.O.

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After months of delays due to the pandemic, high school basketball is finally underway in Central Oregon.

In one of the first contests Monday night, Summit High's JV girls' squad was taking on the visiting Sisters High School Lady Outlaws at 7p.m.

Despite Governor Brown's recent loosening of COVID-19 restrictions based on new CDC guidance, high school players are still required to wear masks during practice and competition.

Just last week, a high school basketball player from Prineville collapsed during practice, blaming her mask for the loss of oxgyen and raising questions over whether or not players should be required to wear face covering during a game.

