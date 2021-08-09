Crook County school board preps for reopening plans amid mask debate

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Crook County School Board is meeting Monday evening to discuss updated reopening plans, as Governor Kate Brown calls on local leaders statewide to institute mask requirements.

As COVID-19 cases in Oregon surge and hospitals fill up, officials in Multnomah County, the state's most populous, announced on Monday they are reimplementing an indoor mask mandate.

Throughout the summer, Crook County parents have voiced their opposition to masks requirements for students, some even calling Gov. Brown a 'tyrannical despot'.

