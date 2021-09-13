Oregon Dept. of Forestry’s C.O. District reduces fire prevention measures for industrial operations

News

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fire prevention restrictions on industrial forest operations within the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District will be reduced beginning at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL) for MH-4 and MH-1 will move to Level 2, and Additional Restrictions on industrial operations in the Prineville and John Day Units will be rescinded. MH-4 and MH-1 includes private, state, and municipal ownership protected by ODF in Hood River and Wasco counties, within the Central Oregon District (COD) boundary.

Fire season remains in effect, and all forest operations must follow fire season requirements for forest operations. Included in these requirements are fire watches, spark arresters, and fire tools; the full description of fire season requirements can be found at https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/documents/fire-season-requirements-for-industrial-operations.pdf.

MH-1 & MH-4 IFPL 2 (Limited Shutdown): The following activities are not permitted between 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.:

Power saws, except power saws may operate at loading sites;

Feller-bunchers with rotary head saws;

Cable yarding

Blasting

Welding, cutting, or grinding of metal

More information regarding fire season requirements for industrial operations is available at https://gisapps.odf.oregon.gov/firerestrictions/ifpl.html.

Favorable weather, including measurable precipitation and cooler temperatures, has moderated fire behavior over the last week, allowing managers to reduce these restrictions. However, long-term drought effects persist in vegetation and fuels across the district.

Regulated-Use Closure remains in effect for the Central Oregon District. Fires, including campfires, cooking fires, warming fires, and debris burning are not allowed within the district boundary.

For additional information on ODF’s Central Oregon District, including contact information and unit offices, please visit www.ODFcentraloregon.com.