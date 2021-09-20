Cool, clear Monday to start the week

News

Good Monday morning, Central Oregon.

We're waking up to a cool and mostly clear morning all across the high desert, similar to the nice conditions we had over the weekend.

The warm up slightly starts today as we continue to move throughout the week, with temperatures today in the upper 60's and low 70's for parts of the region. Tuesday temperatures will top out in the 80's.

We are experiencing better air quality today as the haze is really low this morning, and we are hoping it remains light into tonight.

You can anticipate gentle and variable winds throughout the day ranging from 8 to 10 mph. Central Oregon will see a mostly clear and cool evening with temperatures dropping between 40 degrees and freezing.