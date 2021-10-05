Redmond school board approves retaining legal counsel over COVID-19 mandates

News

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond School Board voted 4-1 Tuesday night to retain outside legal counsel as it seeks to regain local control when it comes to state mask and vaccination mandates.

The board chose to hire Dan Thenell of the Portland-based Thenell Law Group to look at possible legal actions.

Thenell is also representing Oregon State Police troopers and firefighters, as well as health care workers in lawsuits challenging Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority over vaccine mandates.

Back in August, the board passed a resolution on a 3-2 vote that “demands” the state return control of pandemic safety measures such as mask and vaccine requirements to local school districts, threatening possible legal action, and rejected adding back an explicit promise to follow the mandates in the meantime. (Though Superintendent Dr. Charan Cline said the district would do just that.)

The resolution’s long list of “whereas” clauses noted that the state expects schools to return to full-time, in-person classes this fall, while more recently requiring everyone to wear masks indoors for most activities at school, and that all school staff and visitors be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.

Board Chair Shawn Hartfield, who voted in favor, said this is not about creating lawsuits just to have a lawsuit.

She said she wants to focus on the job they were elected to do, which she says is to give kids a quality education.

"I don't think any of us want to put our kids in danger," Hartfield said.

Board member Michael Summers says he hopes to find another path forward, or a way to explore options through legal counsel.

"We are not in defiance," Summers said.

Liz Goodrich, the lone board member who did not approve of outside legal counsel, said she was curious if the board had an appetite for spending what could be a large amount on legal fees.

