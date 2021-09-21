Health care workers push back over state vaccine mandate, less than a month before deadline
(Update: adding video, new info, comment from plaintiff's attorney)
Say they're being forced 'to choose between their health, their religion, their personal autonomy and their careers'
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A motion filed Tuesday with the Oregon Court of Appeals by two groups opposed to Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate seeks to block the Oregon Health Authority from enforcing the Oct. 18 deadline that could cost thousands of health care workers their jobs.
The petition is led by Dan Thenell, an attorney with Portland-based Thenell Law Group, who called the mandate a shocking failure.
"I've been in the legal business in Oregon for 25 years, I'm a second-generation Oregonian," Thenell told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday. "It flies in the face of everything I believe this state stands for."
The petition is 92 pages long, filed on behalf of two groups: Oregon Healthcare Workers for Medical Freedom, which has more than 1,200 members who work in health care, and Mandate Free Oregon, made up health care workers, as well as firefighters, first responders and other emergency services personnel.
The groups filed the motion “on an emergency basis,” seeking to stay enforcement of OHA’s temporary administrative order and an Oregon administrative rule because “numerous” health care workers, firefighters and first responders “will suffer severe and irreparable harm” before a full court review could occur.
"Yes, COVID is producing some very significant symptoms, but this is an overreaction and an overreach by the government," Thenell said. "It goes too far and it goes too fast."
The motion says many of the health care workers “work 100% remotely, with no patient contact,” but under the terms of the mandate also face possible termination if they don’t comply.
"I don't think we are prepared for the number of people that are going to be out of work because of this," Thenell said.
Thenell added that he hopes the OHA will revise the mandate and give people more options, but until that happens, health care workers have a clear choice come Oct. 18 -- vaccinate or get fired.
NewsChannel 21 reached out to the OHA for a response to the court filing but representatives said their office does not comment on pending legal action.
Thenell also represented the Oregon Fraternal Order of Police, nine Oregon State Police troopers and a group of firefighters in a lawsuit filed earlier this month in Jefferson County Circuit Court against the state and Gov. Kate Brown, challenging and seeking to block the mandate.
Thenell said Tuesday they are awaiting a hearing on a motion for a temporary restraining order in that case.
As in that lawsuit, the appeals court motion claims the mandate violates the workers’ freedom of expression and religion. It says the mandate does not define “sincerely held religious belief” and allows employers to “evaluate an employee’s religion and the sincerity of an employee’s religious beliefs.”
“The Healthcare Vaccine Mandate is not narrowly tailored to any compelling government interest and thus forces Oregon healthcare workers to choose between their health, their religion, their personal autonomy and their careers,” the filing states.
The Portland attorney also represents more than two dozen health care workers and firefighters around the state who filed two lawsuits last week, in Yamhill and Klamath counties, seeking to overturn the vaccine mandate, OPB reports.
Thenell also represents an OSP trooper in Bend, Zachary Kowing, who was placed on paid administrative leave a few weeks ago for posting a video on Instagram in which he said he will refuse to comply with the governor’s vaccine mandate. He said Tuesday he'd heard nothing new recently from OSP about the matter
But there was some sign of wiggle room on the mandate -- at least, on the deadline -- on Tuesday. About 24,000 state Executive Branch employees represented by Service Employees International Union 503 bargained and got an extra six weeks, to Nov. 30, to be fully vaccinated, Oregon Live/The Oregonian reports.
Comments
71 Comments
Just get your shot, and keep your job, ez-pz lemon squeezy.
Too bad most judges in Oregon have been appointed by democrats, so they face an uphill battle. Partisanship shouldn’t influence court decisions by judges, but a judges believes absolutely do affect their decisions when it comes to this sort of thing.
George Washington REQUIRED his troops be vaccinated for smallpox waaaay back in 1777 and I guess if you didn’t like it, you could always go fight for the British. Dude had absolutely no respect for an induhvidual’s freedumb.
Balderdash – pure fiction – the sad thing is someone might actually believe this blatant falsehood.
Nope. Lots of stories out there, it’s “mostly true.”
https://www.statesman.com/story/news/politics/politifact/2021/08/02/did-george-washington-mandate-vaccines-smallpox-continental-army-during-revolutionary-war/5456106001/
Inoculating someone with a milder virus, so their body creates a natural immunity, is in a completely different ballpark than injecting someone with an mRNA therapy the inventor himself is against.
https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2021/08/robert-malone-vaccine-inventor-vaccine-skeptic/619734/
Yep, the Robert Malone hit piece. Up next, the Alex Berenson hit piece.
Innoculation in 1777: Take a sharp stick, dip it in someone else’s smallpox pus, and then jab yourself with it. Yeah, it was definitely a totally different ballpark alright, didn’t even swab with an alcohol wipe. Just stop it with the lame excuses already, willya?
The method you’re describing is different from vaccination. That practice is way to gain natural immunity through your immune system overcoming a lesser exposure. In the same manner of 1970’s and 80’s “chicken pox parties”. Which in respect to the above article flies in the face of the vaccine mandate the care givers are pushing back against. Natural immunity should be an alternative offered. It may just settle a lot of unnecessary bickering and mud-slinging… or maybe at least lessen it on message boards…?
https://www.fox16.com/amazing/amazing-tips/covid-19-why-natural-immunity-is-not-enough/
With attenuated viruses, the body reacts to the foreign proteins and has a natural immune response.
With mRNA vaccines, the body reacts to the foreign proteins and has a natural immune response.
👍
A bit early, vaccine became available around 1798
I should have said “innoculated”
This is correct. Variolation maybe, but the modern medicine of the time wouldn’t have the caregiver manpower nor the culture supply to expose an army in the field during the late 18th century. I would also speculate that Washington couldn’t afford to have substantial numbers of soldiers in recovery during the revolutionary war. Safe to say this is historically misleading and inaccurate.
Rotflmao!!!! More lawyers getting rich filing petty and failing lawsuits for petty and failing trump kooks!!! Maybe they should get big fat failed fired donnie’s “best and brightest” lawyer Sydney powell!!! She rocks!!! Sooooooo much losing!!!!!!
So their rights or beliefs are more important then the rights of the patient they treat to not have a higher risk of infection? I don’t think so. Instead of termination after Oct. 18th, offer them unpaid leave and COBRA until it works its way through the courts.
Really? And the fact they have been working with this for almost 2 years and are fully aware of what is and has been going on with their patients means nothing? I suggest that they know more about it than you or I together do.
Heard a question last night – How did they go from essential workers last year to expendable workers this year while doing the same job?
Wrong, work has been underway on these viruses for years, which is why they could bring the vaccine in so quickly
To the latter part of your comment, Century, it’s quite simple. Last year there was no vaccine available, so PPE was all the protection they had. This year, the vaccine is available to reduce the risk, and they need to use it just like the rest of their PPE. Working without a mask and gown is not allowed; now that vaccines are available, working without them is not allowed either.
How many hospital patients got covid from staff in Oregon? Yet to see any data proving this is even a thing. Yet to hear if this is even why the mandate was created? If it’s so dangerous why are the staff still allowed to work another month, why not fire them now? Seems like they did pretty good without correct PPE at the beginning and correct PPE now.
This refusal of the vaccine is one of the dumbest things I’ve seen in my long life. Millions have taken it now and it is proven to be very, very safe.
If refusal ONLY affected the refuser, that would be one thing. Sadly, those who remain unvaccinated have the potential to become Typhoid Marys and actively endanger others. And, yes, even vaccinated folks can get a “milder” Covid infection-which is still no walk in the park. The wackiest part of this is that folks who don’t “trust” the vaccine are lining up to get monoclonal antibodies intravenously which is far less well-studied or proven than the vaccine- and can only be used within a certain time after exposure and costs tons of money and is a temporary protection. Sadly, there are lots of people who’s critical thinking skills are circling the drain..and the rest of us will pay for it for a long time.
Perfectly said, thank you
What are the long term effects of the COVID vaccine? No one knows because it hasn’t been around long enough to know. Sure it might be “safe” now, but does your crystal ball tell you what it does in 5 – 10 years?
Rhetorical question: Should we wait to take any new medicine for 5-10 years, even if benefits are proven and side-effects are rare? Guess it depends on whether you trust the developers and the public test results.
Pfizer just pulled Chantrix (an anti-smoking drug) after it has been on the market for 15 years due to known carcinogens.”Unacceptable N-nitroso-varenicline levels” according to the FDA.
So, yes, we should wait 15 years? What are we doing in that timeframe with the candidate drug?
A person should have a CHOICE whether they want to take it or not and not be afraid of losing their livelihood if they choose not to.
Others here have pointed out frequently that vaccine/immunization requirements have been part of school admittance, etc. for many years. (I know, this one’s ‘different’…)
There are many things we don’t have a “choice” about, for the benefit of our communities, etc. It’s definitely a valid debate, but others would argue that facts are being twisted as a part of that debate – each side accusing the other of promoting fear. Social media gives equal volume to everyone, for better and worse in terms of who to trust.
Correction: billions have taken it. Over 2.5 billion people are fully vaccinated. An additional 900 million have had at least one dose.
Thank you for the opinion. I respect it. Here is my opinion. There are a lot of reported issues from this new type of vaccine. Only 1 out of 3 are FDA approved. They have not been studied for long term issues. Vaccinated can still get and transmit covid. https://openvaers.com/
https://apnews.com/article/fact-checking-afs:Content:9957832237
rf, safe, have you done your homework, people who are taking the jab are dying, being hurt, lives changed forever. Are you living under a rock. Do you know the horrible stuff in this jab, we all have a right to what we put into our bodies. Who are those to dictate otherwise. They are not God. They are there to control you and they say do this and those comply they are called sheep. We are a free country, or were, we still can be if we stand up to the bullies telling us how to live our lives and what is good for us. I am not a sheep.
Do you have any linked stats to indicate that severe reactions to the vaccine aren’t very rare, as authorities continue to say?
The High Wire Dell Bigtree, Dr.Tenpenny, Dr Christiane Northrup, Dr Lee Merritt and many other doctors. Do your homework.
Don’t have time to check every name thrown out there, but …
https://www.politifact.com/personalities/sherri-tenpenny/
That’s MY homework. Hopefully others do the same and don’t take medical advice from social media, at least not without doing their OWN homework.
So much losing? All you “highly informed” people touting the virtues of this experiment on humanity while berating educated health workers are in for a hard life lesson. I’ve heard now OHSU, and northern Idaho have backed off thier stance on mandates. Peace health lost over 100, France lost 3000. Washington state just went begging to Biden for 1200, course blames it on the scary rona not mass exodus of professionals. The people who make this society work are being ostracized by ignorant people claiming that individual freedom comes second to herd hysteria. If ya want a job in health care I know of a LOT opening up. If ya NEED health care? I’m afraid that’s getting hard to find. But don’t worry, if, after who knows how long you wait, you get care, it’ll be by someone very new, with little experience. But they’ll be vaxed. “So much losing?” Just keep “Rotflmao!!!!” Your dancing in the firelight of burning bridges.
I simply asked for proof. Hopefully people do their own homework and don’t rely on social media commenters or online stuff for the facts without seeing if there’s at least one other side to the claims.
Proof will be reality in a month or so, there’ll be plenty of links then. I don’t need to do homework to know medical staff are quitting. My homework is my wife and I are medical and fire fighter, and we are quitting. On my way to research greener, or rather redder, pastures. I’m shaking the dust off my shoes as I leave, once I find where. Oregon has made its bed, I’m ready to get out!
Good for you! I wish I could do the same, but I am not able to at the moment. I am working on it though.
Oregon is now a lost cause. It will never survive the left destroying it.
Sad truth. And that is sincerely sad. I’m forth generation here, wife is second. It’s been home, and we have devoted our carrears, lives, blood, sweat and tears to it. Our departure costs Oregon a nurse of 20 years and a heavy aircraft wild land firefighter. Not to mention bout a fifth million a year in taxable income. All for nothing to hear these people talk. On and on trying to push Oregon blue. Well it is, you got it, and we’re out!
Similar situation. St.Charles already lost 17 years of exp from our family, and we’re getting out of OR before the crap really hits the fan.
Hundreds of st Charles healthcare workers about to lose their jobs while they already are over 600 staff members short. Estimated will be 1200 staff short after Oct 18. Good luck if you need emergency health care. And it’s not just covid patients clogging up the system, there will be no one to take care of them.
Barney do you have any links other than leftist liberal media junk. You sir, just need to retire and enjoy your short time on earth!
I’m sticking around. Sorry. Seems I’m needed amid all the ‘junk’ folks post (or try to post) here.
If you don’t trust the CDC, government, long-time media etc., your choice. But others need to know what they are saying, and make up their own minds.
And you need to keep frequenting KTVZ so they’ll make money off your every visit. They appreciate your support.
https://openvaers.com/
https://apnews.com/article/fact-checking-afs:Content:9957832237
See RF’s comment above.
George Washington did require vaccination for smallpox for new recruits. He didn’t want his already active members inoculated because it took a month to recover from the effects of the vaccine.
https://www.mountvernon.org/library/digitalhistory/digital-encyclopedia/article/smallpox/
Those who refuse the vaxx on a religious basis should be aware, the list of common over-the-counter medications (as well as commonly prescribed drugs) which were developed, produced, or tested in manners similar to the developmental COVID-19 vaccines, using descendant lines from old fetal cells encompasses just about anything you would commonly turn to for headache, allergy, or indigestion relief:
The list includes Tylenol, Pepto Bismol, aspirin, Tums, Lipitor, Senokot, Motrin, ibuprofen, Maalox, Ex-Lax, Benadryl, Sudafed, albuterol, Preparation H, MMR vaccine, Claritin, Zoloft, Prilosec OTC, azithromycin, and many more.
Clean out that medicine cabinet all you self-proclaimed religious conscientious objectors. Or are you professing faith falsely, a question for which you better hope there is no God.
I believe in Abiogenesis, but I’d still “profess faith falsely” to not be forced to take the vaccine against my will.
kate is backing down
mandate delayed until after thanksgiving
so…it ain’t gonna happen
Her heir apparent, Tina Kotek, was losing the suburban mom vote.
Do you people realize how bad things are gonna get when tens of thousands of people across our state are gonna quit? Just think about the health care situations right now and then think about when they quit oh and don’t forget about the police quiting. Crime is going to be crazy. And the department of transportation workers that are gonna quit. Hope you have a 4 wheel drive because the roads are gonna be scary this winter when there hardly plowed and after the winter just think about all them potholes not getting fixed. We are heading for really bad times but you people are all good with letting these people go. Over a shot that they are just testing on everyone. I’m glad I got my guns because it’s looking like bad days are a coming.
In other news, the sky is falling.
Best post I read today-If your shot works, why should I take one? If your shot doesn’t work, why should I take one? Logic. It’s largely being replaced by irrational fear and ego.
Because your vaccinated or unvaccinated status affects others, most hospitalized persons with COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated, and that is affecting everyone, worsening the delays in needed procedures.
And a lot of those numbers of unvaccinated hospitalizations are people who were out and about, got hurt or otherwise needed medical, happened to test positive and got counted. NOT BECAUSE OF COVID! The numbers are fudged, the data you’re being fed is skewed. No I don’t have a link, but I do have reliable Intel. Further, St. Charles is always understaffed, they serve Boise to Medford and everything east of the cascades. Quit playing like it’s due to covid. My unvaccinated status is my choice and business, only time will tell if my choice was right. And I AM NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR YOUR HEALTH!
Again, have proof the numbers are ‘fudged’? Yes, the staff shortages pre-date the pandemic, but the added patients have … well, we’ve seen what many St. Charles folks, from ICU nurses to officials, have said on camera, repeatedly.
And yes, your vaccination status IS a factor in others’ health. Unless all those folks are lying.
Yes Barney, that’s what I mean by no link just reliable Intel, I see it. Haven’t been on camera because our story isn’t the narrative everyone wants pushed. As I said the added patient numbers are skewed. Might be some legit, but it’s not even close to what driving nurses out is gonna do. As for my vaccination status a factor? I said it’s my business. As long as a person lives they “factor” into everything. But it is the individual who’s ultimately responsible for themselves. I take care of me, you take care of you. I’ll take care of you if it’s within my ability, but not to my own detriment. Try suing the police or fire fighters if they don’t arrive in time to help you. Doesn’t work that way. A medical professional has the same right to say, “I’ll do my best, but if I feel it could hurt me I have the right to say no.”
Seems to me there are also vaccinated people in the hospital as well, so their status affected others how?
Listen Barney, simple solution is for ya’ll hospital full capacity so get vac. Crowd is this: If you have the vac. then your admitted at the top of the list. For us unvaccinated we are put on a waiting list, thats when the US will be Germany in the 30’s.
We have quoted state health officials as saying they won’t judge that way, but on severity of illness.
According to the CDC site you are not fully vaxxed until 15 days “after” 1 dose of J&J or 2 of the other jabs. 14 days you are considered nonvaxxed! So who really is filling up the hospital beds??? I will go with the vaxxed
We and just about everyone have had many stories of officials stating that the vast majority of seriously ill/deaths have been unvaccinated.
Barney I’m hearing crickets when I state there are those of us, unvaxed professionals ready to quit over this. We’re ready, are you?
That’s the point you have 1 day to say you are fully vaxxed. Or you are at day 14 and 23 hours and 59 minutes and 59 seconds to still be considered “unvaccinated” from the professionals stance.
Logic, huh? I love it. Your best post of today just commited the logical fallacy known as “strawman”. Can you see where?
They tried to scare you, bribe you, guilt you, shame you, blame you, and now they are going to fire you.
It’s going to be a rough winter…
Can anyone explain this science? OHSU allowing N95’s for unvaxxed staff, so they don’t spiral into absolute chaos with no help. St. Charles is not allowing staff to do that and instead will be staffed with travel nurses paid for by FEMA. How long can that last? Why wouldn’t they have everyone at the hospital wear N95, since vaxxed can get and spread covid? Visitors can come in not vaxxed? None of this is science, it’s another version of st Charles reacting to situation with batons making the decisions. Good luck with that St. Charles.