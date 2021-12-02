Teen arrested in connection with threats to Mukilteo schools

SEATTLE (AP) — A teenager has been booked into juvenile detention on investigation of six felony charges in connection with threats made Wednesday toward three Snohomish County schools. The Seattle Times reports Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a threat made toward the three Mukilteo School District schools on Wednesday and discovered an anonymous social media post that threatened violence. The Sheriff’s Office said in an emailed statement that the post “indicated there would be a shooting at Voyager Middle School, Explorer Middle School and Mariner High School.” The sheriff’s office says detectives identified the source of the social media post and deputies responded to the suspect’s residence.